ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.10.2021 Education

499 aggrieved law students petition goes to Parliament

499 aggrieved law students petition goes to Parliament
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) has presented a petition on the aggrieved 499 law students who did not gain admission into the Ghana Law School despite scoring more than the usual 50% pass mark in the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam.

The petition, among other things, is pleading with Parliament to intervene and ask the General Legal Council and the Management of the law school to immediately reverse their decision and admit the students.

Leaders of the Association who are dissatisfied with the last minute changes in the overall scoring marks for admission after the students have already finished writing their exams, pleaded with the leadership of Parliament to act fast to prevent any further actions from the aggrieved students.

The pass mark for the entrance exams has always been a total of 50% in both sections. However, for this year’s exams, the rule has been changed and candidates have to score at least 50% in each of the sections.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the Leadership of Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted that the petition would be discussed and Leadership will take the appropriate steps to address the concerns of the students.

Source: Parliament

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
ModernGhana Links
Agitated Law School students demonstrate; demand reforms at Ghana Law School
20.10.2021 | Education
Wesley Girls’ Muslim fasting saga: It’s ‘very disturbing’ we’ve not heard from you – Lepowura
20.10.2021 | Education
Ghanaian Teacher Evans Odei Makes Final Ten for The $1 Million Global Teacher Prize 2021
17.10.2021 | Education
Akatsi South: Assemblymember of Ahlihadzi holds quiz competition for basic schools
16.10.2021 | Education
MTN Bright Scholarship beneficiary dreams of starting a charity foundation in Upper West
15.10.2021 | Education
Buipe Girls Model JHS holds first Speech and Prize Giving Day
15.10.2021 | Education
Take advantage of the positive side of digitisation — Oheneyere Gifty Anti to girls
14.10.2021 | Education
Our girls need to be taught safe internet usage — MTN’s Ebenezer Terkpeh
12.10.2021 | Education
NDC's Opare Addo calls for national dialogue on education in Ghana
11.10.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line