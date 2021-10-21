499 aggrieved law students petition goes to Parliament

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) has presented a petition on the aggrieved 499 law students who did not gain admission into the Ghana Law School despite scoring more than the usual 50% pass mark in the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam.

The petition, among other things, is pleading with Parliament to intervene and ask the General Legal Council and the Management of the law school to immediately reverse their decision and admit the students.

Leaders of the Association who are dissatisfied with the last minute changes in the overall scoring marks for admission after the students have already finished writing their exams, pleaded with the leadership of Parliament to act fast to prevent any further actions from the aggrieved students.

The pass mark for the entrance exams has always been a total of 50% in both sections. However, for this year’s exams, the rule has been changed and candidates have to score at least 50% in each of the sections.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the Leadership of Parliament, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted that the petition would be discussed and Leadership will take the appropriate steps to address the concerns of the students.

Source: Parliament