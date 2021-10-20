It was nonsensical for your detractors, critics to misinterpret your 'do or die' comment — Chief to Mahama

The Chief of the Challa traditional area in the Oti Region, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has described as nonsensical the criticisms by those who slammed John Dramani Mahama for his controversial ‘do or die’ comment.

The former President while on tour in Techiman in September emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had learnt lessons from last year’s general elections.

As such, he said they will not put their hands in between their legs when the country goes to the polls in 2024.

He affirmed that the party approach the election with a ‘do or die’ attitude.

Referencing the many attacks that was directed at John Dramani Mahama, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has urged the former President not to pay attention to what he described as "detractors."

According to him, the ex-President has no history of violence and should freely express his views.

“When last you made mention of ‘do or die’, your detractors hastily arrived at the conclusion that that was a sanguinary language and that you may turn to be a sanguinary ruler,” the Chief of the Challa traditional area in the Oti Region said when Mahama paid a courtesy call on him.

Nana Kennewu Chederi II continued, “Please don’t take into consideration that nonsensical remark. When you were the president a short while ago, how many people did you kill?”

“How many soldiers did you send to the polling stations during election time to terrorise and kill? You have the right to express your views.”

Meanwhile, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has predicted a one touch victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general elections.