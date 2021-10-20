ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.10.2021 Headlines

It was nonsensical for your detractors, critics to misinterpret your 'do or die' comment — Chief to Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nana Kennewu Chederi II
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Nana Kennewu Chederi II

The Chief of the Challa traditional area in the Oti Region, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has described as nonsensical the criticisms by those who slammed John Dramani Mahama for his controversial ‘do or die’ comment.

The former President while on tour in Techiman in September emphasised that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had learnt lessons from last year’s general elections.

As such, he said they will not put their hands in between their legs when the country goes to the polls in 2024.

He affirmed that the party approach the election with a ‘do or die’ attitude.

Referencing the many attacks that was directed at John Dramani Mahama, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has urged the former President not to pay attention to what he described as "detractors."

According to him, the ex-President has no history of violence and should freely express his views.

“When last you made mention of ‘do or die’, your detractors hastily arrived at the conclusion that that was a sanguinary language and that you may turn to be a sanguinary ruler,” the Chief of the Challa traditional area in the Oti Region said when Mahama paid a courtesy call on him.

Nana Kennewu Chederi II continued, “Please don’t take into consideration that nonsensical remark. When you were the president a short while ago, how many people did you kill?”

“How many soldiers did you send to the polling stations during election time to terrorise and kill? You have the right to express your views.”

Meanwhile, Nana Kennewu Chederi II has predicted a one touch victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Your God-fearing attitude, refusal to tenaciously cling to power in 2020 saved Ghana from higgledy-piggledy — Chief eulogises Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
2020 elections was 'shamefully stolen' but 2024 presidency is yours – Challa Chief to Mahama
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Marine plastic waste solutions to cost Ghana US$4.3billion — World Bank
20.10.2021 | Headlines
God gave you the gift of visionary leadership to give Ghana economic freedom – Twifo Chief extols Akufo-Addo
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Arabic Instructors chase YEA for unpaid allowances
20.10.2021 | Headlines
"Should we beg for education?" — Aflao Chief gives government 4-month ultimatum to open abandoned Mahama E-block
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to commission Ghana’s largest Bulk Supply Point at Pokuase
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Police smoke out Shatta Wale, handcuff him for faking gun attack
20.10.2021 | Headlines
Nana Dope and Gangee arrested over Shatta Wale's false alarm
19.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line