ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.10.2021 Headlines

Volta Separatists Group leader Papavi has died

Volta Separatists Group leader Papavi has died
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Leader of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Komi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi Hogbedetor, is reportedly died.

He was 87.

Family sources told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Kudzordzi died in the late hours of Friday, October 15, 2021, at a hospital in the Volta Region.

Until his demise, Papavi Hogbedetor was championing the separation of the "Western Togoland" from Ghana through his successionist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

After many failed attempts, he unsuccessfully declared independence for "Western Togoland" and was arrested for the first time and charged with treason.

Mr Kudjordji was arrested again for similar offences, airlifted from Ho to Accra and charged for treason with some of his accomplices.

He was again granted bail due to old age and after his release, heard days later declaring independence for Western Togoland and had since gone into hiding till information on his death.

He was born on April 7, 1934.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana ready to share ideas, experiences with others — says Bawumia as he welcomes Guyana VP to Ghana
16.10.2021 | Headlines
LGBTQ+ debate: It shows ‘Ghanaian political public rapidly maturing into ethos of participation’ – Yaw Buaben Asamoa
16.10.2021 | Headlines
Ghana Jollof is the best in the world — says US Embassy on World Food Day
16.10.2021 | Headlines
Radio Gold, XYZ, others yet to receive re-authorization letters from NCA — GIBA
16.10.2021 | Headlines
Guyana Vice President lands in Ghana to learn from oil and gas sector
16.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama takes ‘Thank You Tour’ to Western Region
15.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama to take 'Thank You' tour to Volta on Monday
15.10.2021 | Headlines
We remain resolute in our position to pass anti-LGBTQ Bill — Minority
15.10.2021 | Headlines
Boundary issues with neighbouring countries setting the tone for potential conflicts — Akufo-Addo worries
15.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line