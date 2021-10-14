He was an industrious patriot — Bawumia consoles Kofi Adda’s family

Listen to article

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his commiserations to the family of former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda who died today.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia described Mr. Adda as his elder brother and that he is saddened by his demise.

“I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic. My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot”, Dr. Bawumia posted.

Mr. Adda who is the immediate past Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central constituency in the Upper East Region died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, when he took ill and died shortly that same night.

He was 65 years old.