Kennedy Kankam makes history at Asokore Mampong

Listen to article

History will continue to occupy an important spectrum of society, because of the significant role it plays in our lives.

A brand new and a unique history worth mentioning was made at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

This was when 22 honourable assembly members of the Asokore Mampong municipality gathered to either confirm or reject President Akufo Addo's nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.

The nominee, Hon Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyieaso constituency in Kumasi, registered a spectacular history in the exercise.

He succeeded in securing the votes of all the 22 assembly members, including the elected and appointees, guaranteeing him a 100 percent endorsement.

This feat, therefore, made the former member of Parliament's environmental committee, the first in history to record a 100 percent endorsement in the municipality in a first round of voting for the MCE seat.

What makes the achievement, worth celebrating is the fact that the municipality sits in a stronghold constituency of the country's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Logically, the municipality, being a 'world bank' of the NDC, is dominated by the party's elected assembly members.

Whereas nine of the elected assembly members are NDC, six are NPP faithful and seven government appointees.

Per the dictates of the local government act, a nominee has to accumulate two-thirds of the total votes to sail through.

Meaning, Hon Kennedy Kankam per the law had to amass at least, 15 votes to achieve confirmation.

Looking at the dynamics, the ex- legislator, had to win the votes of his party's elected assembly members (6) and the seven (7) appointees, plus at least wo (2) members from the NDC side to emerge victorious.

Being a key and a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), one would have imagine a Waterloo process for the former Ashanti regional youth and regional organiser.

But unfolded events proved otherwise, as the highly experienced but young politician, weathered the storm and achieved a landmark feat.

The Asantehene's Sasamohene Sompahene (illustrious servant), pulled a marvellous string and won the hearts of all nine (9) NDC elected assembly members.

Had he failed in his bid to win at least, two of the NDC members, with an optimum hope of securing all the votes of the NPP members and appointees, the business administrator by profession, would have to face a second 'world war' of voting to determine his fate.

But through the delivery of a well-executed masterpiece of political maturity and reasoned strategy, the stem was tide in his favour.

In an amazing show of unity and affection, the leadership of the various political parties in the municipality, particularly, the NDC graced the occasion, which was conducted by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The MP for the area Hon Mohammed Muntaka was represented by a party stalwart, as well as traditional and opinion leaders in the municipality, also gracing the occasion.

These included the Gyaasehene of the Asokore Mampong traditional area, Sariki Zongo, Ashanti region, chiefs of Frafra, Dagomba, Moshie, Dagarti, among others.

Significantly, the outgoing MCE Alhaji Alidu Seidu and his team were also present at the event held at the assembly's common hall.

Recognising the national character of the programme, political colouration was virtually absent, a development that significantly contributed to the serene atmosphere that characterised the event.

The honourable assembly members showcased the unity among their ranks, as they entered the hall as a unit, clad in their respective white apparel.

Already in a jubilant mood and given a clear indication of where their votes will go, the assembly members in unison, sung various victory songs, whilst chanting the name of Hon Kennedy Kankam.

It therefore, came as unsurprising, when the former vice captain and current captain of the Kumasi Royal Golf Club, recorded such a milestone.

The hall went into a frenzy when the results were declared by the EC officials, as the people gathered got into spontaneous jubilation.

A thick smoke of powder overtook the hall, as the endorsed MCE was bathed with powder beyond recognition.

Addressing the gathering, Hon Kankam, pleaded for the peace and stability that have characterised the whole exercise to continue and be strengthened.

He demanded modest celebrations, whereas, entreating his admirers to be measured in their dealings so as not to inflame unnecessary passion.

He announced a meticulous plan to brand the municipality with the Kumasi International Airport, indicating that it was about time the municipality enjoy the benefits of the airport which sits on the land of the municipality.

Hon Kennedy Kankam, was elated for the strong signal, the assembly members and the municipality in totality, sent to the world that, the place was a peaceful and united one, inspite of the 'bad boy' tag.

He promised to remain committed and faithful to them, to ensure that peace, stability and progress are consolidated in the area.