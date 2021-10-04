ModernGhana logo
04.10.2021 Health

Work on Ashanti Regional 250-bed hospital 90% complete


Construction works on the Ashanti Regional Hospital, located at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District, is nearing completion, Mr. Farouk Amer, Resident Engineer of Messrs. Euroget De-Invest, the contractors, has said.

The facility is about 90 per cent complete, with the physical works expected to be finalized by the end of this year (2021), according to the Resident Engineer.

He was briefing the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during an inspection of the project, which is expected to reduce pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Ghana's second-largest health referral facility.

On completion, the Hospital will be fully equipped with an intensive-care unit, operation rooms, delivery suites, gynaecology ward, sterilization department and medical gas plant for the production of medical gases.

Other facilities encompass a sewage treatment biogas plant, water treatment plant, power station and maintenance department.

Mr. Amer told the President that the contractors were determined to complete work on the Regional Hospital as scheduled to enhance healthcare delivery.

The project is one of the health facilities being undertaken by Messrs. Euroget De-Invest across the Region to ease congestion at the KATH, while ensuring accessibility to healthcare delivery.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is in the Region on a four-day working tour to interact with the people, and also inspect ongoing development projects.

On his visit to Bekwai, on the third day of the tour, the President inaugurated the Bekwai Office of the National Health Insurance Authority, and made a stop-over at the completed Bekwai Hospital to inspect the project.

GNA

