ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Headlines

NDC flagbearership: Duffour has no chance against Mahama – Ben Ephson

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
NDC flagbearership: Duffour has no chance against Mahama – Ben Ephson
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Mr. Ben Ephson is doubtful about the chances of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor beating former President John Dramani Mahama in the flagbearer race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Duffuor has not officially declared his intention yet but there are wild speculations that he is lacing his boot to contest the former President for the ticket to lead the NDC in the 2024 general elections.

Amid the wait from his supporters for him to come out clear on the matter, Ben Ephson has in an interview with Starr FM on Monday morning assessed his chances.

According to the renowned pollster, it is unlikely Dr. Kwabena Duffour would poll 20% of the votes if he rivals John Dramani Mahama in the NDC’s next primaries to elect a flagbearer for 2024.

“He [Duffuor] will struggle to get 20 per cent…remember in 2018 Mahama got 95 per cent of the votes,” Ben Ephson said.

Meanwhile, the Daily Dispatch Editor has also ruled out any possibility of current Minister of Agriculture, Owusu Akoto Afriyie becoming president.

According to Mr. Ephson, it is unlikely Ghanaians will vote for anyone older than 70 years to become president of the country again.

“If Afriyie Akoto pulls his heart in the race, I don’t think at age, 75, he stands a chance. I do not think Ghanaians will vote for anyone beyond 70 to lead them again. It does not look so,” Ben Ephson shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘It’s unfair to reject Sam Pyne over past KMA GHS50 million debt’ – Akufo-Addo to assembly Members
04.10.2021 | Headlines
East Gonja: Confusion hit DCE confirmation, voting cancelled
04.10.2021 | Headlines
Sack Alan, Afriyie Akoto just like you sacked Joe Ghartey – Ben Ephson to Akufo-Addo
04.10.2021 | Headlines
49,000 NABCo beneficiaries have been absorbed or are working for themselves – Akufo-Addo
04.10.2021 | Headlines
It's shocking Ejura committee was not courageous enough to recommend removal of Regional Minister – Martin Kpebu
04.10.2021 | Headlines
I would have been dead by now If not for God — Keta MP narrates robbery attack
04.10.2021 | Headlines
Next NDC government will compensate victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon violence – says Mahama
04.10.2021 | Headlines
I'm a firm believer in presidential term limits — Akufo-Addo
03.10.2021 | Headlines
Creative Arts SHS, J.A Kufuor SHS and Bosomtwe Girls SHS to be ready in 2022
03.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line