Four robbers beg for forgiveness after caught red-handed stealing rail tracks at Bekwai

The cup of four daredevils got full when luck eluded them in their criminal acts.

At Pampaso Kensere, a village community within the Bekwai Municipality of Ashanti Region four suspect armed robbers are reportedly arrested whiles stealing rail line metals/tracks meant for the construction of Bekwai-Kumsi railways.

The four who reportedly wept profusely like a trapped lion amidst begging for mercy were identified as Kofi Grushie age 34, John Painstil age 18, Kofi Adu age 25 and James Bukari age 24.

They were severely beaten after which they were marched to the Bekwai Police station for further action.

Confirming the story to this correspondent, the Assemblyman for the area, Hon Emmanuel Anim Okyere said on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at about 2AM he was awakened from his sleep by a group of young men from the town (Pampaso-Kensere) who told him about the arrest of the four suspect criminals.

He said he followed the boys to the scene where the angry residents subjected them to severe beatings.

Hon. Okyere hinted that the robbers, upon seeing his presence as the Assemblyman for the area, pleaded for forgivenes but he ignored their plea and marched them to the police station.

According to him, earlier probe had it that the robbers allegedly hired a heavy duty truck in their bid to cart the stolen tracks to sell to scrap dealers.

The Assemblyman added that for sometime now, he has been receiving reports about how armed robbers have been stealing the rail tracks impeding the work on the project.

He added that the rail tracks were kept in the area by the Ghana Railways Corporation for the construction of railway lines project from Bekwai to Kumasi.

According to him, he formed a watch dog group to keep an eye on the rail tracks day and night culminating in the arrest of the four.