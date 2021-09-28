ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.09.2021 Headlines

Initiate parliamentary enquiry into the 2020 General Elections to let EC account – ASEPA petitions Bagbin

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Initiate parliamentary enquiry into the 2020 General Elections to let EC account – ASEPA petitions Bagbin
Listen to article

The Alliance for Social Equity & Public Accountability (ASEPA) has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to initiate a Parliamentary Enquiry into the 2020 general elections.

In the petition signed by ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson, it says last year’s elections right from the preparations to declaration recorded a number of fundamental breaches, violations and discrepancies which eventually led to the 2021 election petition hearing at the Supreme Court.

ASEPA says in its opinion, the Supreme Court did not air by not allowing the EC chairperson to be cross-examined because it believes that the issues of accountability and oversight are beyond the jurisdiction of the Judiciary but rather falls under the full preview of Parliament which has the oversight responsibly on all arms of government and independent state institutions.

“It is in this vein that ASEPA as part of efforts to ensure accountability on the part of the E.C requests that Mr. Speaker at his instance initiate a Parliamentary Enquiry into the 2020 General Elections as part of Parliament's oversight role over all state institutions to ensure that the Electoral Commission accounts for its stewardship in the conduct of the 2020 General Elections,” part of ASEPA petition reads.

Among many issues raised in the petition, ASEPA accuses the Electoral Commission of violating the ECOWAS protocol on elections which requires that the Electoral Commission of member countries or Governments do not make significant changes to its electoral laws, materials or processes.

Claiming that the public confidence in the Electoral Commission in its current state leaves so much to be desired in a manner that threatens the foundation of Ghana’s democracy, ASEPA stresses that the Parliamentary Enquiry be held to let the EC account.

Below is a copy of the ASEPA petition:

928202120545-0f72ylkxwr-6895f167-9a1c-4066-ac2d-1e3107af1f3b

928202120549-k5frj7u2h0-9f1910af-ef33-48c6-8ba8-9d9fe58f0667

928202120552-8eu2xkjwvr-83d97057-cc05-42e7-a55a-dee081e1795f

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Minority will reject move by gov’t to purchase new presidential jet – Ablakwa
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Ejura report: Family vow to reject money from government until soldiers are punished
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Ignore useless Owusu Bempah effusions; Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo has no hand in Takoradi kidnapping saga – NDC
28.09.2021 | Headlines
'Don't confirm Sam Pyne, he is non-Akan; It's time to use Takyi stick to beat Baah' — Yamin to KMA members
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Residents of Ejura unhappy with committee’s report; want soldiers who killed civilians sanctioned
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo retains State Housing, EPA, Ghana Gas bosses; kick out DVLA, consoles Collins Amankwah with GMA
28.09.2021 | Headlines
A/R: Seven drowned at Ahenema-Kokoben after heavy downpour
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Achiase: Assemblymembers reject Akufo-Addo’s DCE nominee Richmond Kofi Amponsah
28.09.2021 | Headlines
Gov’t in the process of buying bigger presidential jet – Eugene Arhin
28.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line