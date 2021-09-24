ModernGhana logo
Police scale up security in Accra to hunt for heavily armed daylight robbers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that it is scaling up security in the Greater Accra Region as it works to hunt down heavily armed robbers tormenting residents.

On Friday morning, there was a daylight robbery incident at Weija where robbers with guns on a motorbike attacked and snatched the handbag of a young woman.

With fears gripping residents and the entire of the region, the Ghana Police says it is scaling up security to offer needed protection.

“The Police in Accra have instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest a robbery gang attacking people within the region in recent days.

“ We, therefore, plead with residents to bear with us with regards to the scaled-up security measures to deal with this threat,” part of a statement from the Ghana Police service signed by ACOP Kwesi Ofori has said.

Meanwhile, the Police has placed a financial reward of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 50,000.00) on information that will lead to the arrest of these thugs.

Members of the general public with any information are encouraged to reach the Police via the emergency numbers 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373.

Find below the statement from the Ghana Police Service:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
