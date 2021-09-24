11-member CTVET Governing Board inaugurated

An eleven-member Governing Board of the Commission for Technical Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has been inaugurated in Accra.

The new Board has the onerous task of using technical, vocational education and training in solving the unemployment and other pressing matters in Ghana, especially, in a post-pandemic era.

The Board is chaired by Nana Wireko Ampem-Opoku.

Other members of the Board are Mrs. Felicia Boakye Yiadom, Mrs. Constance Swaniker, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Mrs. Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah and Mrs. Emma Ofori Agyemang.

The rest are Mr. John Mensah Anang, Dr. Helen K. Essandoh, Dr. James Asare Adjei and Mrs. Aretha Ama Graham Addai.

One other member is supposed to be the Director-General, TVETs is yet to be provided.

Members of the CTVET Governing Board took oath of office as well as the oath of secrecy.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, who inaugurated the Board at a short event held at the Ministry of Education on Thursday, September 23, 2021, tasked the members to bring their expertise to bear in making technical, vocational education and training in Ghana better than before.

According to him, there are already in place quite a number of policies which if implemented, would help transform technical, vocational education and training by creating employment avenues for the teeming unemployed youth.

He told the Board that now was the time to implement those policies, noting that no excuses will be tolerated.

"We have a number of policies in place and so there is no need to go and draft new policies. What is needed now is implementation. So, I expect the Board to move into action and implement those policies to make technical, vocational education and training in Ghana better", he noted.

Dr. Adutwum further stated that there will be a reformation in the technical and vocational schools which will help improve upon the technical and vocational knowledge of the students.

In view of this, he said there will be three days field work and two days classroom work within the academic week.

This, he added, should create an efficient working system to track the necessary records of students for positive outcomes.