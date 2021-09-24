ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian Women’s Advocate wins global award

Ms. Fusena Aziz, Executive Director of Fusaid Global has been awarded the SDG Goal 5 Advocate of the year 2021 title, after being nominated in two categories; SDG Goal 5 Advocate of the Year and the ultimate Humanitarian of the Year award.

After strict research and investigations by the awards panel, Ms. Aziz emerged winner of that category based on her participation in Fusaid Global’s impactful projects over the years.

This comes as a major achievement for the young Women’s Development Advocate who has dedicated her life to contributing towards the growth of women in society.

The event which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra saw in attendance dignitaries and key personalities such as Former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, Queen mother Nana Adwoa Awindor, Honorable Abla Dzifa Gomashie, as well as nominees of the prestigious awards ceremony.

