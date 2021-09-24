ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Social News

Demonstrate diligence and honesty in your work – Outgoing KMA boss to metro guards

Demonstrate diligence and honesty in your work – Outgoing KMA boss to metro guards
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Osei Assibey-Antwi, the out-going Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has asked the metropolitan guards to be diligent, honest and committed to their duties.

They should at all times abide by the ethics binding their work to ensure sanity in the maintenance of law and order in Ghana's second-largest city.

According to the out-going MCE, promoting discipline in the society was one critical component of the terms of reference for the guards, and as such it was expected of them to avoid practices likely to bring their image into disrepute.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, after the KMA honoured two metropolitan guards and three environmental health officers for dedicated services.

Constable Abena Adutwumwaa and Constable Anthony Gundad, in recognition of their hard work, have been promoted to the rank of Senior Metropolitan Guard.

They were each presented with a refrigerator, 32-inch television, pair of boots and an undisclosed amount of cash, while the environmental health officers received cash.

Melcom Group, a multi-national supermarket, and Ash FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, supported the event.

The award-winners received the honour for the crucial role they played in exposing a syndicate involved in the sale of unwholesome meat in the Kumasi metropolis.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi lauded the metropolitan guards and environmental health officers for their vigilance.

He said they must take inspiration from the awards and resolve to work harder in the discharge of their duties.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akyem Kotoku Chief cautions distractors, says palace will be built at all cost
24.09.2021 | Social News
Serve with humility — Savannah Regional Minister admonishes MMDCE nominees
24.09.2021 | Social News
Failed MCE aspirant, Dr. Ahmed calls for calm in La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality
24.09.2021 | Social News
Let's maintain peaceful coexistence to accelerate national development - NACPaC
24.09.2021 | Social News
The 'Orphanage Boy' poised for musical stardom
24.09.2021 | Social News
OTEC FM donates Ghc43k to SHS 2 babysitting twins’ mother
23.09.2021 | Social News
Totti Laryea rescues Gladson Awako again
24.09.2021 | Social News
We’ve not agreed to pay Milovan Rajevac $45,000 monthly – Sports Ministry
23.09.2021 | Social News
It doesn’t make sense for government to borrow money to reclaim lands, let the galamseyers pay for it — Small Scale Miners President
23.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line