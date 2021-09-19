KSSC thrills to Eastern Regional Division two league finals

KSSC

Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club defeated Talons FC by 7-2 on Thursday, at Phar Rangers park Mampong to sail through to the final of the 1st division league qualifiers.

The champions of Eastern Regional zone 2 league were destined to miss out on a place in the finals after a slight defeat to Great Warriors last weekend at Dawu, needed 3 maximum points and a favor from Fotobiman FC to beat Great Warriors.

Warriors went into their last game on top of the group. However a 4-0 defeat to Fotobiman FC ensured they dropped to 3rd in the group.

The games were played simultaneously at Dawu and the Mampong park respectively.

Following their poorly first half performance against Warriors, Coach Oppong made four crucial changes to the side that lost last weekend.

Six unanswered goals in the first half started with Baba Fuseini’s brilliant strike outside the 18-yard box before Yussif Chibsah added his Hattrick, Baba Fuseini found the net again for his brace of the day with 1 goal each from Nelson Odoi and Frederick Twumasi was enough to seal a historic place in the middle-league finals for KSSC.

The final game which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 19 has been placed on hold following a crowd violence that disrupted the decider match between Okwahu United and Kwabibrem FC.