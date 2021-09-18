E/R: Suspected robber shot dead in failed bank robbery

Listen to article

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead in a failed robbery attack on the Adonteng Rural Bank branch in Abomosu in Atewa West District in Eastern Region.

The deceased armed robber was part of a robbery gang that attempted to attack the bank at about 1:55 am Friday, September 17, 2021.

According to the branch manager of the bank, Bernice Brago, the men armed with guns, all wearing face masks exchanged gunshots with the private security man on duty Adomako Samuel when he noticed them.

Police visited the scene of crime upon receiving information and found that the armed men had broken part of the glass door leading to the bank hall and part of the window frame.

Police further found one empty BB cartridge and a crowbar.

The Police team combed the area and found the lifeless male body in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Annor Joseph, 34, a native of Abomosu, lying dead, about 120 meters behind the bank with his itel mobile phone lying beside him.

Gunshot wound was detected in his throat.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police command Inspector Francis Gomado said the itel mobile phone and the crowbar were retrieved by Police as exhibit while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Rampant armed robbery attacks in parts of the Eastern region have reduced following the deployment of the Anti-Armed Robbery Taskforce by the Acting Inspector General of Police Dr.George Akuffo Dampare.

---starrfm