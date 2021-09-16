Awutu Senya: NDC secretary butchers youth organiser for pocketing GHS600

The Branch Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Awutu Nyarkokwaa in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey has butchered the party’s Youth Organiser Ebenezer Akrade over arguments on GHS600.

According to information gathered, the two were engaged in argument over GHS600 dashed to them by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.

Apparently, the money was given to them to be shared amongst the party executives in the Constituency.

Shockingly, the branch secretary, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey spent the money alone without the consent of the other party executives.

Unhappy about the situation, the youth organiser Ebenezer Akrade confronted the secretary to demand his share of the GHS600.

That was when Emmanuel Kwame Lartey butchered him to his near death.

“..during the 2020 elections, the then NDC Parliamentary Candidate visited the communities in Nyarkokwaa electoral area where she gave the branch executives GHS 600 to share. The money was handed over to the Secretary, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey.

“It was later found out that the Secretary spent the money without their knowledge. So on several occasions, the youth organiser for the party, Ebenezer Akrade, asked for his share of the money whenever they met.

“So around 1:17 pm today, the organiser met the Secretary who was on his way to the farm. The Secretary was with a cutlass. The youth organiser then confronted him and demanded his share. Before we realised, the secretary pushed the youth organiser who fell on his back, and butchered him,” an eyewitness to the incident, Richard Nimo has revealed to Citi News.

Currently, the butchered Youth Organiser has been admitted at the Agona Dunkwa Salvation Army hospital where he is battling for his life.

Meanwhile, the secretary, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey has surrendered himself to the police.