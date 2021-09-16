ModernGhana logo
16.09.2021 Health

Covid-19: GHS set to commence Moderna vaccination next week

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is set to commence administering of Moderna Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines from next week.

The government of Ghana earlier this month took delivery of 1.2 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from the US government.

On the back of the training of personnel, the Ghana Health Service says it will next week start administering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines in addition to the other vaccines already in the system.

Although Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano who is Programme’s Manager for the expanded programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service is unable to give a definite date, he has assured the public that an announcement will be made in due course.

“We are holding training reps on the vaccine. We are also in discussion on the date for the commencement of the vaccination exercise. Once a date is chosen, it will be communicated to the public. Hopefully, getting to the latter part of next week, we should be able to continue our vaccination exercise.

“We will do all the vaccines we have available. So we have taken stock of what we have done so far and what we need to do going forward,” Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano told Citi FM in an interview.

After months of administering various Covid-19 vaccines, the government of Ghana remains committed to having 20 million Ghanaians vaccinated by the end of 2021.

