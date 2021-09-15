ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.09.2021 Social News

KNUST students ordered to vacate campus by September 17 over alleged plans to cause disturbances

KNUST students ordered to vacate campus by September 17 over alleged plans to cause disturbances
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has directed students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), with the exception of foreign students and those granted permission by management, to vacate the school premises by midday on Friday, September 17.

According to the Security Council, it has picked up intelligence that some groups of unruly students are planning some disturbances on campus on the eve of vacation hence the directive.

A statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah noted that security personnel will be visibly stationed on the University Campus to ensure peace and security and prevent any unruly behaviour by any group of students.

It reminded the student body that the declaration of the University Campus as a security zone in November 2018, is still in force, and therefore, it is an offence to embark on a demonstration exercise within the security zone.

The Regional Security Council advised students to concentrate on their studies and complete their programmes without any distractions.

“However, if students decide to misbehave and engage in acts of indiscipline and criminality, they will be handled in accordance with the law. Any student who flouts the law, with offence bordering on criminality, will have criminal investigation opened against him or her and prosecuted before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

“Acts of indiscipline and vandalism will no longer be tolerated at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology,” it warned.

The Regional Minister further urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against getting involved in dastardly acts.

In recent times, there have been several reports of indiscipline amongst students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Major amongst these acts of indiscipline is the existing and unhealthy rivalry between the University Hall and Unity Hall, which lead to acts of vandalism.

One of such is the incident that occurred at the KNUST Great Hall on July 3, 2021.

---citinews

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kintampo North MP commissions boreholes in 5 communities
16.09.2021 | Social News
CK Akonnor sack: Frustrated Hopeson Adorye speaks anyhow because his marriage is in crisis — Sports Journalist
16.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana Library Authority, UNICEF announce the launch of 10 youth engagement centers
16.09.2021 | Social News
WASSCE exam leaks: Let’s invite international assessors to break WAEC monopoly – Kofi Asare
15.09.2021 | Social News
Transferring Sexually molesting teachers to another school is non-starter, they'll continue their acts there – Africa Education Watch
15.09.2021 | Social News
Africa Education Watch petitions CID to probe alleged WASSCE leaks
15.09.2021 | Social News
V/R: 3 persons arrested for engaging in police recruitment scam at Akatsi
15.09.2021 | Social News
Only parts of elective Maths, English WASSCE questions were circulated online – WAEC
15.09.2021 | Social News
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: 16-year-old girl drowns in Black Volta after canoe capsizes
15.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line