Smart innovations TV participates in 2nd Wa digital jobs fair

Yison Tech Hub organized the 2 nd e dition of the Wa Digital Job Fair under the theme “Creating Resilient Creatives for the Job Market “at the Wa Regional Library on 9th September, 2021 for companies to showcase their products, services as an opportunity for job openings.

Addressing the fair, Mr. Issahaque Serikpere Naa, the CEO and Founder of Yison Tech Hub was optimistic his outfit, the premier Regional Tech Hub in the Upper West Region was impacting the lives of young people particularly girls with innovation and technology-driven skills for job creation.

He advises the youth to “stop seeking nonexistent jobs, they are not there! [ and ] embrace entrepreneurship. That is one of the surest ways of creating employment”.

The CEO of SMART INNOVATIONS, Mr. Sumaila Shaibu Poleenaa speaking to participants at the fair indicated that his outfit was a “Digital Media Company with expertise in Videography, Digital Marketing, Sound Engineering, Graphics, blogging and Photography”.

According to him, the company has established a digital TV station, Smart Innovations TV which is a novelty and the premier digital TV station ready to project and propagate the rich culture of the Upper West Region whiles giving visibility and publicity to institutions, businesses and individuals to increase their sales and brands.

He noted that Smart Innovations strives to become “the first choice Digital Media Company providing our clients with results-oriented media content and trending issues across the globe.”

Other companies that made presentations on their products and services to the teeming youth were EP Services, ABSA Bank, Super Tech, Wa Regional Library, Pronet North, GBC Wa, amongst others.

This fair which happened concurrently with other hubs across the country was under the auspices of Ghana Tech Lab partnered by the Ministry of Communications Ghana, Young Africa Works and Mastercard Foundations.