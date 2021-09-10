ModernGhana logo
10.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Pastor who defiled 14-year-old daughter jailed 24 years

A pastor of the African Faith Tabernacle Church at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

This is after he was found guilty of defiling his 14-year-old daughter by a Court. He is now set to spend over two decades behind bars with hard labour.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, the pastor identified as Paul Nkansah pleaded guilty the defilement charge.

In addition, the 41-year-old also pleaded guilty to the charge of incest against him which is not only an abomination in Ghanaian tradition but against the law as well.

In Court, Inspector Regina Oparebea who is the Police Prosecutor disclosed that Paul Nkansah was previously jailed for 20 years on a different charge of defilement at Akim Oda, but the sentence was reduced five years after an appeal.

Subsequently, the court presided over by Patricia Amponsah found him guilty on all the two charges before he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for defilement and 24 years in prison for incest.

According to the Court, the two sentences will run concurrently.

