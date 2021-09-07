PNC sacks David Apasera, National chairman; reinstates suspended Janet Nabila

Listen to article

The National Executive Committee of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has removed the party’s leader, David Apasera, and its National Chairman, Moses Danibaah, from office.

In addition, the suspended General Secretary, Janet Nabila, has been cleared of accusations against her and reinstated.

This development followed a petition from Janet Nabila, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the party, Muniru Mohammed; and the party’s Communications Director for the North East Region Memuna Yidana to remove Mr. Apasera and Moses Danibaah from office.

Addressing the media in Kumasi after an extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the PNC, Seidu Suleiman, outlined the party’s decisions which were captured in a communiqué.

“That NEC subjected the petition submitted by the three to very diligent scrutiny and upheld all the accusations as the truth. Consequently, Mr. David Apasera and Mr. Moses Danibaah are guilty of the accusations,” the communiqué said.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman shall now act as the National Chairman and Leader of the PNC.

Janet Nabila had alleged that Mr. Danibaah and Mr. Apasara embezzled funds to the tune of GHS70,000 from the party's coffers.

She was subsequently suspended on August 28, 2021, for gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.

She was also accused of destabilising the party.

Find below the full communiqué

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE EXTRAORDINARY PNC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN KUMASI, 7TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021

Pursuant to Article 45(1a) of the PNC constitution, NEC met in Kumasi extraordinarily, to address recent disturbing occurrences in the party and to make a determination on a petition brought before NEC by the General Secretary; Janet Asana Nabla, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer; Muniru Mohammed and the Communication Director of North East; Mamuna Yidana. Present at the meeting were nine (9) regional chairmen and secretaries, some national officers as required by law. National Vice Chairman Henry Asante and Sam Adeifio (the Central Regional Secretary) were present virtually via Zoom. NEC judiciously deliberated on recent occurrences in the party and resolved as follows: That the NEC meeting of 28th August 2021 was not properly constituted pursuant to Article 45(3) and as such that meeting is null and void and its outcome must be treated with contempt. That NEC subjected the petition submitted by the three to very diligent scrutiny and upholds all the accusations as the truth. Consequently, Mr. David Apasera and Mr. Moses Danibaah are guilty of the accusations. That, they are removed from their respective offices pursuant to Article 49(a)(4) of PNC constitution for misconducting themselves as prescribed in the petition indefinitely. That in their absence, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman shall act as the National Chairman and Leader of the PNC. That the General Secretary is cleared to continue to conduct her function as stated in the constitution.

