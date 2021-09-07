Great Sumass launches 40th Anniversary

Listen to article

The 40th anniversary celebration of Sumaman Senior High School (Great Sumass) has been officially launched at Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono region with a call on parents and all other stakeholders to team up to promote good quality education for all children.

Government, on the other hand, must also roll out deliberate policies to attract more youth at the second cycle level of education to study science, mathematics as well as technical/vocational education and training before they enter into universities.

Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Adinkrah Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, who made the call, stated that even though the 1992 constitution requires all children of school going age to be in school, "the stark reality is that there are still some children who are not in school, especially in rural communities where the literacy rate is low."

"All the efforts by government to influence or promote good quality education through funding allocations, provision of infrastructural facilities and other assistance would come to naught if we, as parents and guardians, do not play our role of helping our children to enroll in school. "

Prof. Ing Adinkrah Appiah, who is an old student of Great Sumass, commended the authorities of the school for their continued dedication to duty and their hard work which culminated in placing the school among the best ten senior high schools in the country in 2020.

"Standing before you today is me, an alumnus, who is a professional civil engineer and an accomplished scholar, who cannot tell his success story without the mentioning of Sumaman Senior High School which contributed immensely to who I am today."

He added, "also with me here is Mr. S. A Obour, the Registrar of my University, who is a native of this town and a pioneering student of this great institution."

The Headmaster of the school, Michael Osei Banso, in his welcome address, said the school recorded a hundred percent pass rate in last year's West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), adding that "a lot of work is being done to maintain or even improve on this feat."

He said the school currently runs a double-track system with a total of 1,428 students with 666 males and 762 females.

The Headmaster appealed to the government, old students and well-wishers to assist the school with a science laboratory, library and staff bungalows for to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Mr. S. A. Obour, the Registrar of STU, who is also a pioneering student of the school, presented 60 mono-desks to the school, on behalf old students of Great Sumass.

He pledged the commitment of the Old Students to provide additional 160 mono-desk as part of their contribution toward the advancement of the institution.

The Omanhene of Suma Traditional Area, Nana Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III, paid glowing tribute to the founders of the institution for their foresight has today yielded positive results for the entire community and the nation as a whole.