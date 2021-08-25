Korle Klottey Assembly doing a lot to improve people's living conditions — MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA) in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Sowah has disclosed that his Assembly is doing a lot to improve the lives of people within the Municipality.

The KOKMA MCE noted that although his Municipality is very young it has proven to the world that it has what it takes to provide quality education to the people as well as enhance their living conditions.

He was speaking during the occasion of an award ceremony for deserving students who participated in the maiden essay competition organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate (KOKMED) for students within the KOKMA Area.

The MCE used the occasion to call on students within the Municipality and Ghana at large to take their education and studies seriously inorder to lift their families and communities out of poverty.

The essay competition organised by the KOKMA Education Directorate was to among other things help sharpen the brains of the students, motivate and enhance their writing skills, up their games as well as help them to think critically to provide solutions to problems.

Nii Adjei Tawaih also applauded the efforts of the education directorate for the good work it has been doing to improve on teaching and learning within the Municipality and was hopeful that other Municipalities will soon emulate the good examples and implement them in their respective Assemblies.

The KOKMA Political Head tasked the students to use the maiden essay competition to achieve more and better laurels in their future educational, social and professional lives.

He emphasised that KOKMA takes education seriously because they are cognisant of certain communities within the Assembly that needed little more support other than what is being provided by the central government.

Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, who was the chairman for the occasion also acknowledged the efforts being made by teachers and educational institutions within KOKMA to enhance teaching and learning.

“The Municipal Assembly is doing a lot not only on education but in other sectors in order to improve the living conditions of the people,” he stated.

On her part, Madam Joyce Osei Appenteng, the Director for the Korle Klottey Municipal Educational Directorate (KOKMED) pointed out that the ceremony was to award deserving students who excelled in the competition.

According to her, the Directorate is a young entity with a resilient and spirited determination to provide and enhance quality education for the people. She revealed that they have initiated and implemented a couple of activities at all levels of education in the Municipality.

“The mandate of my Directorate is to ensure that students are provided with quality education to reform, prepare and propel them into adult life", Madam Joyce Ose-Appenteng noted.

She was hopeful the competition shall be a continuous one and that, next year's and subsequent ones' shall be better and larger than the maiden edition.

The Greater Accra Regional Educational Director, Ms. Monica Ankrah described the day as a great one that has brought together young talents who had boldly participated and exhibited their writing and critical thinking skills in the first of its kind essay competition in the Municipality.

She called on parents, stakeholders of education and philanthropists to support, encourage, inspire and push the students to achieve further successes.

Ms Monica Ankrah congratulated the winners and all those who boldly participated in the competition and asked them not to relent on their success but work and study hard to achieve better laurels for themselves, schools, families and communities at large.

“ Let's give back to society what the society has given to us so that prosperity will not forget us and our names shall be written in gold “ the Regional Educational Director pointed out as she expressed her appreciation to the organisers and sponsors of the competition.

All students who entered the competition were given certificates of participation while those who excelled better were awarded certificates, medals, citations, hampers and cash prizes.

The award ceremony which was held under the theme; Empowering our youth through writing” brought together politicians, teachers, district and regional education directors, clergy, traditional authorities, media and students.