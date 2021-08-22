ModernGhana logo
Akatsi South: Tears flow as residents bid farewell to Pastor and Wife who were allegedly murdered at Ayitikope

Thousands of people gathered at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region on Saturday, August 21,2021 to bid farewell to the slain Apostle Augustine Gbedema and the wife, Pastor Confort Gbedemah who were allegedly murdered in cool blood last month in their house.

Mourners filed past the bodies to show their last respect to the slain husband and wife, who were the co-founders of Harmony with Jesus Ministry International church in Ayitikope.

The coffins were covered with rich and precious traditional cloths to signify love, care and how important the deceased husband and wife were to both families.

The funeral took place at the Ayitikope Junior High School (JHS) park at exactly 9:00am and lasted for about 4 hours.

Madam Irene Gbedemah, the only daughter of the deceased couples in reading her tribute said, the hardworks of her late parent really pushed her to where she is now.

"I spoke with my parents a day before their sudden demised and what they told me was to be truthful, faithful and above all keep the commandment of God since that is the only way to make it to heaven after death," she stated.

Mr George Gbedemah, a family member of the deceased Pastor read the biography of Apostles Augustine Gbedema.

He said the pastor was born in February 1951 and was the sixth and the last born among five other brothers and a sister.

He added that their parents were the late Mr Lumor Gbedema and the late Madam Afiaɖeyeto Gadasu both of Ayitikope.

Mr George Gbedemah noted that the late Mr Gbedema, a former Ghana Cocoa Board member was a hard working man who got married to Madam Comfort Atsah who was also a retired teacher in the year 1991.

Mr Paul Mawulolo Atsa, a journalist working at Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC) in Accra and a brother to the slain Madam Comfort Gbedemah read the tribute on behalf of the family of the late Pastor's wife.

According to him, his sister was a loving, caring and God-fearing person who always keep faith in God.

The officiating Pastor for the burial service, Apostle R.D.K Dovor, the founder and leader of Apostolic Vision International at Akatsi in his sermon urged Christians to keep faith in God for there is life after death.

"Be the good servants of Christ, for there is life after death," he stated.

Deacon Peter Deffor of Harmony with Jesus ministry International who read the couple's tribute on behalf of the church members noted that the church was founded in 2014 by the late couples.

He added that their hardworks and dedication kept the church moving until their sudden demise.

Present at the funeral were, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, MP for Akatsi South; Superintendent Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Akatsi South Police Commander; Pastor Simon Agbogbli, Chairman for Akatsi-Aflao Local Council of Churches; Pastor AY Ahiatroga from Christ Evangelistic Ministry International; Apostle Ernest Hamenu of the Way of Salvation Church; Reverend Alex Awaga of New Covenant Apostolic Church, Chiefs and heads of institutions, and community members.

Apostle Augustine Gbedemah died at age 70 and his wife at 64.

The couples were found dead in their house on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The case was since reported to the Akatsi South Municipal police command for investigation.

Further information gathered by ModernGhana News is that no arrest has since been made.

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
