A man's true character is shown not in times of victory — Ya-Na commends Mahama for peace after 2020 elections

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom has commended former President, John Dramani Mahama for the leadership he exhibited before, during and after the December 2020 elections.

He said his leadership showed the extent to which he valued the peace and progress of the country.

Ya-Na Abukari II gave the commendation when the former President called on him at the Gbewaa Palace as part of his thank you tour to the Northern Region.

He said the exceptional leadership he showed had rekindled the trust in Ghanaian politicians.

“A man's true character is shown not in times of victory, but rather in times of decision to either build or destroy,” he said.

Ya-Na said Dagbon Kingdom formed an integral part of Ghana and had experienced successive governments and leadership and also commended his government's contribution towards peace and reconciliation in Dagbon.

Ya-Na encouraged him and the minority in parliament to continue to offer constructive criticism to government to help ensure good governance and leadership.

The former President thanked Ya-Na for his friendship and advice given him since he was Yo-Na at Savelugu and congratulated him for his elevation to Ya-Na.

He said after the resolution of Dagbon chieftaincy, there had been little issues that could hinder Ya-Na's authority and therefore needed resolution.

On peace, he indicated that it was a major factor for the development of every country and was encouraged that after eight elections held in Ghana there was still peace and thanked Ghanaians that.

The former President reminded Ghanaians on the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to continue adhering to the protocols.

He also encouraged them to take the COVID-19 vaccines as it was harmless.

