Retain our 'bauxite DCE' for another term — Atwima Mponua residents appeal to Akufo-Addo

Residents of Atwima Mponua in the Ashanti region are calling on President Akufo-Addo to retain Hon. Williams Yaw Darko as the District Chief Executive (DEC) for his second term in office.

They argue that the DCE who has earned the nickname "Bauxite DCE" performed well in the last few years in office and deserves to continue representing the President.

“We are humbly asking you to allow the man whose tenure of office as the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Mponua has seen unprecedented infrastructural development in our time.

“We are pleading with you to reward the man who stood and fought fiercely to retrieve our Nyinahin Bauxite depot from the hands of Ibrahim Mahama when the John Mahama led administration unpatriotically and diabolically handed it over to him as a family property,” part of a press release signed by Alex Manu who is secretary of Bontomuruso Youth Wing of the NPP has said.

The residents say apart from the wonderful works that the hardworking DCE has done in the Atwima Mponua district, he is also among the very few DCEs in the Ashanti region who contributed hugely to the NPP 2020 General Election's Campaign.

They noted that he is on record to have been one of the few DCEs who contributed so well to the Ashanti regional campaign team; being it financial and material resources.

Our "Bauxite DCE" deserves another term - Atwima Mponua residents appeal to the president

Dear Mr. President, we've known you to be a principled man who believes in the Reward of Loyalty, Commitment and Dedication to duty. We know how you expect your appointees to work diligently for the betterment of this country. And that is why the good people of Atwima Mponua are calling on you to maintain the "Bauxite DCE".

Mr. President, you know the wonderful economic roles that this Nyinahin Bauxite has played in your administration. We remember some few months ago, when you stood before the magnificent Pokuase Interchange and commissioned it. How happy you were on that faithful day. I heard you thanking God in your heart for endowing us the Nyinahin Bauxite depot which serves as collateral for securing funds to achieve such a monumental feast. I know Mr. President, you won't disappoint the people who fought for this Nyinahin Bauxite.

Our brothers and sisters in the Northern region have, for the first time seen an interchange in their regional capital, kind courtesy the Nyinahin Bauxite.

Mr. President, apart from the wonderful works that the hardworking DCE has done in our district, he is also among the very few DCEs in Ashanti region who contributed hugely in the NPP 2020 General Election's Campaign. He is on record to have been one of the few DCEs who contributed so well to the Ashanti regional campaign team; being it financial and material resources. A very awesome work that our Regional Chairman even commended him for when the NPP National Executive visited the Ashanti region after the elections.

This is a testament that Hon. Williams Yaw Darko is a fully blooded NPP young man who has the NPP party and its Grassroot members at heart. He is one DCE who doesn't find it difficult in offering help to our party members.

Hon. Williams Yaw Darko has represented you very well as a good DCE. It is therefore, not out of place to give him the greenlight to continue his good service.

We know our Listening President will consider this our humble plea and allow Hon. Williams Yaw Darko to serve a second term for the good people of Atwima Mponua District.

By: Alex Manu

(Secretary, Bontomuruso Youth Wing ~Atwima Mponua)