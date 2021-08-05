ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.08.2021 Headlines

Mahama hints of 2024 return with latest message to Voltarians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Mahama hints of 2024 return with latest message to Voltarians
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has hinted at contesting for the Presidential seat in 2024 after his ‘He who loses a fight, fights another day’ message to Voltarians.

The leading figure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made this expression on Wednesday when he presented building materials and other relief items to victims of a recent tidal waves disaster in Agavedzi in the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region.

According to him, contrary to assertions that Voltarians disappointed the NDC in the last general elections, he believes that they did their best.

He hence extended his gratitude to the people of the Volta Region for their constant support.

“I want to take the opportunity through you, the people here, to thank all our brothers and sisters in the Volta Region for the strong support you showed for me in the 2020 polls.

“You didn’t disappoint me at all, you did your part and you did your best. And, so, I want to thank you,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said.

The NDC flagbearer for the last two elections further stressed that nobody should be discouraged with the umbrella party currently in opposition.

Taking inspiration from ‘he who fights and loses lives to fight another day’, John Dramani Mahama said the NDC now needs to turn all attention on itself and plan for the polls in 2024 to ensure the party returns to power.

“Let us not be disappointed and discouraged. They say he who fights and loses lives to fight another day.

“What we have to do is to focus on the party: selecting a flag bearer to lead us again and I’m sure by 2024, by the grace of God, NDC will come back to office,” the former President emphasized.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘NLC’s neutrality compromised’ – Senior Staff casts doubt on negotiations
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Peki cautions Tsito against planned installation of Chief for disputed land
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo swear in Kissi Agyebeng today as Special Prosecutor today
05.08.2021 | Headlines
Anti-LGBTQI Bill will turn queer Ghanaians into second class citizens – CDD boss
05.08.2021 | Headlines
[Video] I joined #FixTheCountry demo because my Church members can't pay tithe, offering anymore — Methodist Pastor
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Asylum Down Pastor joins #FixTheCountry demo over low tithes, offerings in his church
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Facts are sacrosanct — Sammy Gyamfi replies ET Mensah on Saglemi housing deal
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Delta variant increased Ghana's active cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month — GHS
04.08.2021 | Headlines
Massive turn-up for #FixTheCountry demo [Photos]
04.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line