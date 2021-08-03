ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.08.2021 Health

Covid-19 situation now dire; scale up free, enhanced testing – GMA to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Covid-19 situation now dire; scale up free, enhanced testing – GMA to gov’t
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has lamented the alarming situation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country and has called on the government to scale up free and enhance testing.

After a constant increase in the number of new positive cases in the last few weeks, Ghana’s current active cases are close to hitting 6,000.

After a fourth National Executive Council meeting in Accra on July 30, 2021, the GMA in a press statement has warned that the current Covid-19 situation could even worsen.

“The Covid-19 situation in the country is alarming and dire at this particular moment especially with the rapid spread of the Delta variant in our communities.

“The risk of further exponential rises in the number of Covid-19 cases and its attendant strain on our already over stretched and fragile health system as well as the national economy cannot be overemphasized or discounted,” part of the GMA statement reads.

In its recommendation, the Ghana Medical Association has charged the government to enhance the Coronavirus testing in the communities identified as hot spots.

“The GMA calls for an urgent scale up of free and enhanced COVID testing in our communities especially in all identified COVID-19 hot spots, contact tracing as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons at designated centres together with strict adherence and enforcement of all Covod-19 Preventive protocols to help break the chain of transmission,” the GMA release adds.

Due to the worsening situation of the pandemic in the country, the various major health facilities involved in the management of moderate, severe, and critically ill COVID-19 patients continue to see an increasing rate of infections and related deaths.

Ghanaians are urged to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols to help the government in the fight against the pandemic.

Find below the release from the GMA after its fourth National Executive Council meeting:

83202110309-8cs1vjiuup-6893e27d-306f-4ac7-9b9f-b8c51d8fa524

83202110309-j4eq276ggb-4df19340-72a5-4b57-8660-3a86fa80c5e9-1

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Attachments

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Veterinary Services put 12 regions on alert over possible outbreak of bird flu
03.08.2021 | Health
JHS graduate appeals for $45,000 to undergo kidney surgery
02.08.2021 | Health
Covid-19 3rd wave calls for massive disinfection in public places — Zoomlion
02.08.2021 | Health
Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count hit 5,524, deaths 836
02.08.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Ghana’s active cases hit 5,179
30.07.2021 | Health
FDA bans Sudan dye in palm oil products
29.07.2021 | Health
Covid-19 and Hepatitis
28.07.2021 | Health
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines for use in Ghana
28.07.2021 | Health
Tanzania’s President receives covid-19 jab
28.07.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line