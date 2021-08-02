Assin North: James Quayson runs to Appeal Court to challenge High Court ruling

James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC MP who was removed from his seat has filed an appeal to challenge the decision by a Cape Coast High Court annulling the results of the elections.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to annul the declaration of James Gyakye Quayson as the MP for Assin North constituency.

The petitioner in his case stated that, at the time the MP was filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections, he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship and thus held dual nationality.

After months of hearing, a Cape Coast High Court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye on July 28, ruled that the parliamentary election for Assin South has been annulled as it called for re-election.

Disappointed with the outcome of the case, James Quayson has filed an appeal on the grounds that the “High Court did not allow for proof of foreign law in the determination of the issue of whether or not the Appellant owed allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”

Among a number of reliefs the aggrieved NDC politician is seeking is the declaration that the judgment of the High Court, Cape Coast Coram Kwasi Boakye J, dated 28th July 2021, is void for having been issues out of jurisdiction.

James Gyakye Quayson also wants “an order setting aside the award of costs against the Appellant and in favour of the Petition/Respondent and the 2nd Respondent/Respondent.

“Cost in favour of the Appellant and any other orders(s) as this Honorable Court may deem fit.”

Below is a copy of the appeal: