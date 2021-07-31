ModernGhana logo
31.07.2021

My daughter Farida not on Facebook, Instagram; ignore fake accounts — Mahama

By Reporter
Former President John Dramani Mahama has said his daughter Ms. Farida Dramani Mahama does not have Facebook and Instagram accounts.

He noted that any account created in the name of his daughter is fake.

Ms. Farida Dramani Mahama does not have a Facebook account.

The former President indicated that his attention has been drawn to a number of fake Facebook accounts in the name of his daughter, Farida Mahama, and which have been posting materials in her name.

In a statement, he issued stated, “We want to inform the general public especially the Facebook Community and media houses that Ms. Farida Dramani Mahama does not have a Facebook account, neither has she or her parents sanctioned the creation of a Facebook Group in her name.

“While steps have been taken to officially notify Facebook of the fake accounts in her name, the public is hereby advised to kindly disregard all pages and groups posting and making comments under posts as Farida Mahama.

“An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake. The general public is kindly advised to desist from any engagements with the said account believing that it is Farida Dramani Mahama.”

