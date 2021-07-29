Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review today

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Thursday, July 29, 2021, be in Parliament to present the mid-year budget review.

Earlier this year in March, the Minister was absent due to health issues when Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu presented a review of the government’s economic policy and financial statement to Parliament.

Fully recovered and going about his duties as the purse holder of the country, Mr. Ofori-Atta will today deliver the mid-year budget review.

According to Deputy Finance Minister John Ampontuah Kumah, although there are rumours of the possible introduction of new taxes, nothing of that sought is in the mid-year budget review.

“I can tell you that there will no introduction of taxes in the mid-year budget review,” he told TV3 last Monday while representing Ken Ofori-Atta at the NDC’s economic dialogue programme.

According to sources, the mid-year budget review will centre more on health as the government continues in its fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Today’s address in parliament is scheduled to start at midday.