We're ready to offer lands for 1D1F to reduce unemployment — Gomoa Central MP to government

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah has made a passionate appeal to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to consider Gomoa Central for the One District One Factory initiative to reduce unemployment among the youth.

According to Hon. Naana Eyiah, who is also the Deputy Minister for Interior, Gomoa Central District the location of a factory in the area would create jobs for the people especially the youth.

"Nananom are ready to offer land for the factory or factories to cushion our people economically and to improve the local economy.

"We are ever prepared to support the establishment of the factory or factories. There are vast stretch of lands to accommodate such factories so are enough raw materials of all kinds here to feed the machines."

Hon. Naana Eyiah made the appeal when she donated 30 sewing machines to 30 young ladies undergoing dressmaking apprenticeship training at Gomoa Benso on Monday.

The beneficiary apprentice were drawn from five Communities in the Gomoa Central District namely Gomoa Aboso, Ekroful, Benso, Gomoa Akropong and Hill City.

Hon. Naana Eyiah also paid Ghc300 per head as training fees to their trainers to cover their apprenticeship period.

According to the MP, her widow's mite was to ensure that the youth in her constituency becomes self-employed rather than always depending on government for jobs.

"I started this self-sufficient programme as far back as 2016 even before I contested to become MP and by God's grace it has yielded results. The NPP Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is doing everything possible to create Jobs for the people.

"This include technical and vocational training programmes and policies to cushion our people economically. This explains why am making passionate appeal to President Akufo Addo and his cabinet to woo investors to establish more factories in Gomoa Central.

"We have benefited immensely from the national cake. Within the past four years, Gomoa Central has seen infrastructure development in every sector of the economy. What is left now is creation of jobs for our terming unemployed youth. Nananom are ready to release land for potential investors and to support their businesses," she emphasised.

Hon Naana Eyiah praised her Constituency Executives and the media for constantly supporting her agenda for the development of Gomoa Central Constituency.

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo assured the apprentice that the District Assembly would support them to achieve their aims of being self-sufficient.

He advised them to respect and obey their trainers to complete the training programme successfully.

Hon. Naana Eyiah and the DCE had earlier cut sod for construction of a 3-unit classroom block for a Girl's Model School at Gomoa Benso and also inspected drainage works which were under construction at Gomoa Benso, Ekroful and Akropong.

The drainage works had become necessary due to constant flooding of the area.

Nana Ayera Omansu III Omanbatan of Gomoa Benso lauded Hon Naana Eyiah and DCE for spearheading the development of Gomoa Central.

He pledged unflinching support of Nananom towards government's programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of the people.