ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.07.2021 General News

It's false; I haven’t purchased Holiday Inn Hotel for my wife – Bediatuo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Nana Asante Bediatuo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Nana Asante Bediatuo

The Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo described as false claims that he has purchased the Holiday Inn hotel located at Airport City for his wife.

Recent speculations had alleged that the Presidential staffer had acquired the hospitality facility from its owners.

Through his solicitors Marfo & Associates, Nana Asante Bediatuo has disclosed that the claims are just rumours with no bits of truth.

“It has come to the attention of our Client that there are persistent and widely circulating rumors that he has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Airport City Accra for his wife.

“We are instructed to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumor. We state unequivocally that neither our client nor his wife has purchased or has any interest whatsoever in the said Holiday Inn Hotel,” a release from Marfo & Associates on behalf of Nana Asante Bediatuo has said.

According to the solicitors, the rumours are deliberately being circulated with the intention to paint its Client in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds.

For the avoidance of doubt, anyone seeking clarity on the matter has been directed to contact the owners/proprietors of the Holiday Inn Hotel who are still alive.

Find below the release from Nana Asante Bediatuo’s solicitor:

7282021115225-j5fqi7t2g0-9ddcfcd5-5062-4172-bad6-4c9c4196957c

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Stiffer sanctions needed to prevent misappropriation of state funds – PAC urges Auditor General
28.07.2021 | General News
Ghana Book Club Discussion: Kafui Danku and Ms.Nancy emerges July guest authors
27.07.2021 | General News
Stakeholders call for concerted efforts towards sustainable waste management
27.07.2021 | General News
David Owusu-Amoah heads ISD
27.07.2021 | General News
Torgbui Olokodzoko, NUTSA president pays royal visit to Sogakope Divisional Chief
27.07.2021 | General News
Sherifa Gunu, Obaasima Serwaa Akoto, Jeorge Wilson Kingson, others honored
27.07.2021 | General News
Bagbin to open ECOWAS Parliament Committees’ meeting on telecommunication and information technology today
27.07.2021 | General News
Korsi Senyo appointed to CILED Global Council and Country Director for Ghana
26.07.2021 | General News
CILT-Ghana elects new governing council members
26.07.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line