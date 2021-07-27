Leaked document shows AG Advised Health Minister Against Sputnik V Contract With Sheikh — ASEPA

Health Minister Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Health Minister Dr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu over what it is describing as ‘Criminal’ procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.

ASEPA noted that leaked document shows the Attorney General advised the Health Minister against entering a contract with Sheik Maktoum for the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.

The Minister recently came under pressure after he entered in a third party transaction with Sheik Maktoum to procure Covid-19 vaccines at an overpriced of US$19 instead of US$10.

The Kwaku Agyemang Manu was cited to have breached the provisions of Article 181(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires all international agreements to have Parliamentary approval.

ASEPA has today released documents to indicate that the Health Minister was advised by the Attorney-General not to contract a third party in the procurement but rather buy directly from the Russians.

Appalled by the disregard for the Constitution, ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson says Dr. Agyemang Manu must be removed from post, arrested and prosecuted.

“Last week when the Minister appeared before the Committee of Parliament probing the procurement, he claimed he wasn't thinking properly in the midst of an emergency and a mad-rush to save the lives of Ghanaians.

“What the Minister failed to tell the Committee was that he received a legal advise from the Attorney General and ignored it,” a statement from Mensah Thompson notes.

It adds, “This amounts to deception and clearly withholding information from a Committee of Parliament which is a crime under the law.

“It is therefore beyond dispute that the actions of the Minister in the procurement of the vaccines was criminal.

“We are therefore calling not only for his immediate removal but also his immediate arrest and prosecution under the laws of Ghana.”

