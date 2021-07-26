Covid-19: Gov't injects US$25 million to establish National Vaccine Institute to produce vaccines — Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the government has committed US$25 million for the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to commence the production of Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines.

He said world-renowned Ghanaian scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng will lead the establishment of the vaccine manufacturing hub.

The President announced this on Sunday, July 25, 2021, during his 26th address to the nation over the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.

“...the Committee I established, under the leadership of the world-renowned Ghanaian scientist, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, to investigate Ghana’s potential as a vaccine manufacturing hub, to meet national and regional needs, has presented its preliminary report which, amongst others, recommends the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to spearhead this development.

“Government has committed to injecting seed funding of some twenty-five million United States dollars (US$25 million) this year into this whole enterprise,” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to the President, it has become clear the country has let its guard down after chalking successes in the fight against the virus.

He ordered that every citizen from Monday, July 26, must be in a mask and observe all the safety protocols in public places.

The Institute will be charged with delivering six clear mandates:

1. establishing local vaccine manufacturing plants;

2. deepening Research & Development (R&D) for vaccines in Ghana;

3. upgrading and strengthening the FDA;

4. forging bilateral and multilateral partnerships for vaccine manufacturing in various areas, such as funding, clinical trials, technology transfer, licensing, and assignment of intellectual property rights;

5. building the human resource base for vaccine discovery, development, and manufacture; and

6. establishing a permanent national secretariat to coordinate vaccine development and manufacture.