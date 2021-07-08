ModernGhana logo
Salaries for presidential spouses an illegality – Kwesi Pratt

Editor in chief of the Insight Newspaper, Mr. Kwesi Pratt has described as illegal the payment of salaries to spouses of Presdent Nana Addo and Bawumia same as ministers of state.

He said Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution does not recognize wives of office holders.

This follows a Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 office holders which recommended the salaries, allowances, facilities and privileges of Article 71 office holders be extended to spouses of the President and his Vice.

But Mr. Kwesi Pratt speaking on public service remuneration on Metro TV's Good Morning Ghana Wednesday, said the action "is a clear illegality.”

"The wife of the president is she an Article 71 offers holder? The wife of the vice president is she an Article 71 office holders? he quizzed.

He added, “So effectively you have amended the constitution through an illegality. Clearly illegality.

“Bottom line, is so, so unfair to the working people of this country.

“Clearly this is an affront to the 1992 constitution, clear affront to the 1992 constitution."

