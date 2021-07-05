Nyinahin: Truck driver kills pastor; snubs family and guiles police

Listen to article

The Head Pastor of Nkruma-Nkwanta based El-Shadai Assemblies of God church – Silas Akolgo was on the evening hours of Wednesday 2nd June 2021 crashed to death at Mmofrafagyen in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

A fully loaded wood-carrying Kia-truck with registration number AW 56-20, is said to have allegedly crashed the young pastor to his early grave whilst he was riding a motorbike.

Family sources told this reporter that Silas Akolgo was returning from a routine pastoral service when he met his untimely death along the Bibiani-Kumasi highway.

“He returned from Tempane in the Upper East Region after joining his family to perform the traditional final funeral rites of his late father. So he was putting himself together to have his routine sermon with his congregants who were in equal measure hoping to have the first pastoral congregation with him upon his return from the north. So, he went to pick-up some banners for his church and as he was returning, the unfortunate tragedy happened,” a senior pastor of the Assemblies of God church narrated amidst sobbing.

The 32-year-old pastor was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital by a Good Samaritan (a police officer) after the driver of the truck allegedly fled from the scene. He was however pronounced dead upon arrival.

Medical history at the Accident and Emergency Ward of the hospital available to this reporter stated that the deceased was rushed into the facility in a state of cold to touch and that no cardiopulmonary activities could be felt. It added, pulse-nil, BP-nil, spo2-error, dilated pupils as well as bleeding from the nose and ears.

It concluded that the “victim already dead before they reach the hospital.”

The driver, name unknown to this reporter was reportedly carrying wood from the Western North Region towards Asokwa in the Ashanti Regional capital, where the company, Zylodon construction limited is located.

Not less than ten persons including family relations, friends as well as congregants were reported to have collapsed out of shock following the death of the young pastor.

The entire Amangoase community went into utter disbelieve. They were rushed to the Nyinahin government hospital, where they were treated and discharged. A visit to the hospital by this reporter saw one of the collapsed persons (name withheld) who was still on admission days after the incident.

Company guiles police

This reporter can authoritatively report that Management of Zylodon constructions firm and the suspect (the driver) has on a number of times failed to report to the police per the suspect’s bail condition. On three sequential times, management of the company failed to report to the police after the suspect was granted bail. The suspect, according to officials of the company, fell ill after the fatal incident.

Management of Zylodon has assigned varied reasons for its inability to report to the police. At one point, they (Zylodon construction firm) claimed that their car got broken down in the middle of the journey. This was when it assured police investigating the case of reporting and as such kept the uniform men waiting beyond working hours albeit to no show.

After series of slippery snubbing, a management member Mr. Seyram Sosu is said to have reported to the police investigators at the Nyinahin police where he met some family members of the deceased pastor and had a friendly jaw-jaw in a very exquisite police-present encounter. The outcome of the happenstance is however not disclosed.

Our driver did not kill Silas – company ‘runs’ away

Management of the embattled Kumasi based not-much-known wood processing company is denying accounts that its driver knocked down the victim. In a telephone interview, its deputy director – Seyram Sosu who stood surety for the suspect at the Nyinahin police station flared out “No! He didn’t knock down anybody. The rider came from behind. So there is no way my driver can knock down someone from behind”. Mr. Sosu’s claim however appears to be alien with other accounts obtained by this reporter.

Deceased buried amidst heavy tears

Hundreds of mourners who converged at the Amangoase funeral grounds to bid farewell to the deceased young pastor in uncontrollable tears as senior pastors took turn to pray for the departed soul and the grieving family. The tears-gushing mourners burst it all when the calm-grieving-widow of the late promising and generous pastor took her turn to subtly eulogize her late husband.

Seasoned men of God tactically suppressed the loud-grieving mourners with intermitted preaching as well as biblical dirges.

Silas Akolgo is described by his congregants as a very generous fellow and a God-gifted anointed prayer warrior. Before his death, he was the founder and leader of a Sereobuoso Based New Jerusalem prayer center. He was survived by a widow and two children.