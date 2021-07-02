ModernGhana logo
02.07.2021 Regional News

Kpandai NDC MP visits Australia Embassy to seek support for his Constituency

By Ibn Wahid Musah || Contributor
The Member of Parliament for Kpandai Constituency, Hon. Daniel Nsala Wakpal, visited the Australian High Commissioner to seek developmental support for his constituency in the Northern Region of Ghana.

According to the MP, his constituency has a long way to go when it comes to development.

The MP indicated that he has promised to be very instrumental in the development of the Constituency after the people trusted and gave him the nod to lead them as their MP.

Hon. Nsala stated that one of the ways to meet those demands is by seeking assistance from developmental partners.

In the meeting with the Australian Ambassador, Hon. Nsala proposed for support in the following sectors in his Constituency.

He mentioned Education, Health, Water problem, Agriculture, Support for widows and orphans and anti snakes venom.

The Ambassador expressed willingness to support and also elaborated the processes the Hon. Member can go through to meet the above-mentioned demands.

The Hon. Member expressed his joy and thanked the Ambassador for his acceptance.

