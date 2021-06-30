ModernGhana logo
2021 Census: One enumerator crashed to death, another on admission at Zebilla

Two enumerators of the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census have been involved in an accident at Saaka, a suburb of Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The two were on a motorbike when the incident happened today June 30 at about 6:30am.

The deceased identified as Faisal Issah, a nurse by profession and Gifty Abane a teacher were on their way to work.

Faisal Issah was riding with Gifty Abane to collect census data at Googo and Tambiugu communities in Zebilla.

They run into a faulty trailer that has been parked on the road.

Faisal Issah died instantly whiles Gifty Abane is currently responding to treatment at the Zebilla district hospital.

The situation has halted the activities of the enumerators today who have trooped to the hospital to mourn and sympathise with their colleague on admission.

The body of the deceased Issah Faisal has been released to his family for burial according to Islamic tradition.

The Zebilla Police command has dispatched a team to the accident scene.

Enumerators have been demanding insurance packages and risk allowance against dog bites.

In some regions, they are also demanding a daily training allowance of Ghc80 and an increase in transportation allowance.

Atubugri Simon Atule
