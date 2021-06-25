KGL Group sponsors maiden edition of diaspora investment summit

Listen to article

KGL Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian group of subsidiaries has supported the Ghana Investments Promotions Center (GIPC) to host the maiden edition of the Ghana Diaspora Investment Summit 2021.

The event which is held under the theme 'The New Normal: "Leveraging Diaspora Investments to Build Back Better" is sought to highlight diasporan collaborative investments as an integral lever to spur rebound growth in the fall out of the global pandemic.

The summit brought together policy makers, corporate entities, private sector business and investors, both local and across the diaspora, to engage, identify entry barriers and propose viable solutions to create an enabling environment to foster direct local investments.

The two-day event brought together speakers such Mr. Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of Finance and provided an overview of the collaborative effort between Government and the GIPC to minimize entry barriers to investments and provide a sustainable environment conducive to business growth.

The two-day event also provided a business development platform for participants across different sectors to engage: Agriculture, Real Estate, Technology, Fin-Tech and FMCG under a series of structured business to business sessions.

Mr. Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group and a diasporan entrepreneur with over 30 years experience working across multiple industries, highlighted the need for multilateral collaboration and diaspora socio economic inclusion.

Recounting from his experience working in the United Kingdom and Ghana across different sectors, Agriculture, Fintech, Trade Finance, Technology and his most recent venture into technology service delivery partnerships with public sector institutions such as the National Lottery Authority, Mr. Dadey broke down inward investments into four distinct categories: Remittances, Direct, Portfolio and Philantrophic investments.

Mr. Dadey also identified a two-prong approach of a deliberate policy on the part of Government to drive local and diaspora collaboration combined with promoting the revenue generation success stories of diasporans, as levers to make direct investments attractive and guide prospective investors across the diaspora to navigate the boundless local investment opportunities in Ghana.

Mr. Dadey has been a strong advocate for diasporan collaboration, and instrumental in initiating the recent edition of the Diasporan Homecoming Summit in 2017 and the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit in the UK, platforms which collectively roped in significant investments to leverage Ghana’s burgeoning opportunities.

Mr. Dadey climax his submission by reaffirming KGL Group's commitment to fostering local and diaspora socio economic inclusion as sponsors for the maiden Diaspora Investment Summit event.