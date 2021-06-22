Ghanaians shoe-shine boy turned pastor in Columbus Ohio

Listen to article

The head pastor of Jesus power Assembly church (JPAGC) in Columbus Ohio, USA over the weekend revealed his past before his calling to serve God.

Pastor Bismark Osei Akomea during his message to his congregants made mention of the fact that he started his profession as a shoeshine boy in Ghana before becoming a pastor.

Most people were shocked at the man of God who has transformed into a full senior pastor.

According to the Pastor, his church is a bible-based and predominantly immigrant church founded on a divine call.

He added that he moved from Houston Texas and relocated to Columbus Ohio in June 2001 to establish the church; with his wife, Mrs. Linda Akomeah and his children, Daniella, Bismark Jr. Miriam as founding members.

The basement of Pastor Bismark’s apartment on 3445 Greenwich Street served as the Fellowship Hall and thus became the birthplace of Jesus Power Assembly of God Church.

Akomea church currently is the biggest and leading immigrant church in Columbus Ohio whch hold special crusade for members and immigrant regularly.

The ex-shoe shiner who seems to be waxing stronger doing the work of the Lord has lot of churches in Ghana where he sponsors from his base in Columbus Ohio.

In September 2005, Pastor Bismark was ordained as a Reverend Minister by the Ohio District Council of Assemblies of God. His church is among the 14 declared as Transformational Churches.

Pastor Bismark’s passion for souls and the desire to expand the kingdom of God urged him to plant churches in Atlanta, Georgia; Cincinnati, Ohio; the Swahili and French churches, among others.

"So from a humble beginning with family members, we are proud to have about 600 actively growing membership of men and women; and about 200 children from many nations: Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Tanzania, Haiti, St Lucia, the Caribbean, and the United States. This appreciable growth, which has resulted from our impressive yearly internal programs and vigorous outreach campaigns is overstretching our 280 seating capacity sanctuary, making it necessary to build a bigger one-Glory Temple-seating 1,500 people," he stated.