Zebilla Government Hospital, Sapeliga Health Facility get support

The Zebilla government hospital and Sapeliga Health Facility in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region received donations of medical items to help deliver quality healthcare to the people.

A former District Chief Executive of the area under John Kufour's administration, Hon. Desmond Abugbilla and a Ghanaian philanthropist based in Germany Dr Abass Ganihu.

Lack of beds in the two hospitals compel expectant mothers to lie on the bare floor awaiting delivery.

At Sapeliga maternity block which serve over 15,000 residents in 29 communities looks nice from the outside and ugly inside when one enters the facility.

The ceiling has been ripped off, bats hang on the walls and corners of the maternity ward, wall gecko playing about with windows hanging loosely.

Presenting the equipment to the Zebilla Government Hospital, Hon. Desmond Bugbilla noted that his gesture was out of love and Allah's wish to support healthcare delivery in the hospital.

He was however worried a district hospital was using one printer to serve 8 sub-districts.

Dr Abass Ganihu praises the hospital staff for their continued sacrifice to humanity.

The Ghanaian German-based Dr Abass Ganihu has assured the hospital authority of more support supplies to boost the facilty.

Receiving the items the District Director of Health Service, Lawal Alhassan described the donations as the biggest ever.

He thanked Hon. Desmond Bugbilla and his donor partner for their continued support of the facility.

He called for more support to put up more facilities and renovate the dilapidated district store room which is near collapse.