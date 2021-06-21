Man grabbed over Tema Port 3 sniper rifles

Listen to article

A US-based Ghanaian has been arrested by the Accra Police in connection with the alleged attempt to import sniper guns into the country without a valid license.

The suspect, Ernest Tawiah was said to have brought in the new 22-meter long guns from the United States of America (USA).

In total, three Aero Survival Rifles (ASR) and accessories were seized at the Tema Port after they were concealed in items described as personal effects.

Information available to this portal indicates that over the weekend, the clearing agent who attempted to clear the consignment at the Tema Port last Thursday June 17, 2021 led police to arrest some three persons who were owners of the various parcels consolidated into the container.

The owner of the guns were identified and arrested by the Accra Central Police to assist with investigation.

The suspect was said to have told the police during interrogation that he brought the guns for personal protection.

However, police described the importation as illegal since the suspect did not secure permit to import the guns.

Police stressed further that no one is allowed to possess or control such guns without valid license.

Officials of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Service (GRA) intercepted the three rifles during physical examination of the container at the Tema Port.

The importer was said to have packaged the rifles in three barrels filled with several tin fish and milk described as personal effects which were brought through a cargo delivery service company mentioned as African Logistics.

It is illegal for anybody to bring in firearms or explosives without taking permission from the Ministry of the Interior.

---DGN online