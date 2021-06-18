E/R: Farmer shoots friend dead over Ghc5

A man in his late forties has been shot dead by his friend at Akuapem-Apiredi in the Eastern Region over a GHS5 debt.

The deceased, identified as Ben, a bar operator, was shot in the chest by Mr Kwame Dankwa, a farmer who confronted him for his GHS5.

An eyewitness said Ben had refused to pay his debt, thus, angering his friend Kwame, who shot him twice in the chest with a locally manufactured gun.

“Kwame Dankwa went to Ben, who operates a drinking spot to collect his GHS5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him, Ben failed to pay the money, so, it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice”, the eyewitness narrated.

He said the victim died upon arrival at the hospital in Mampong.

The suspect is on the run.

---classfm