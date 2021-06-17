Winneba: Another bullion van attacked at Gomoa Okyereko

Listen to article

A bullion van has been attacked by armed robbers.

The vehicle with registration number GN 6956-17 was attached today, Thursday at Gomoa Okyereko on the Winneba-Accra road.

Reports say six armed men laid ambush. Some of the men spread leaves on the road and were signifying the driver of the bullion to slow down as though there was an accident ahead.

According to the reports, the rest of the gang who were nicodemusly hiding in the bush emerged and started shooting at the passenger side window where the police officer was seated.

The armed men who were unsuccessful with their robbery operation dived into the bush and vanished.

All occupants of the van escaped unhurt.

The Winneba police where the matter has been reported is yet to address the media.

This adds to second the number of bullion vans carting money attacked this week.

On Monday, armed robbers attacked a bullion van, shot two persons dead and made away with an unspecified amount of money at James Town, Accra.