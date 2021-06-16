ModernGhana logo
16.06.2021

STC bus ran into faulty truck; 2 dead with others injured

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two have died after an Intercity STC bus ran into a faulty articulated truck on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the early hours of Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

The Suhum Police Command in a statement reported that “a 45-year-old driver, Abdul Raman Haruna, was driving a MAN Diesel Articulated truck with registration number GC-7150-11 from the Kumasi direction towards Accra. On reaching a section of the road at Akim Asafo about 12:00 am, the truck developed a mechanical fault. The suspect driver abandoned the truck on the road without informing the nearest Police station.”

“At about 2:30 am on the same day, suspect driver, Victor Quest, aged about 60 years, was driving an Intercity STC Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE-8136-16 with passengers on board from Kumasi direction towards Accra ran into the faulty truck. The driver, Victor Quest, and his second driver Joshua Tay died on the spot.”

6162021100603-qvmxpcb543-suhum-accident5-1-e1623868908832

6162021100603-0g830m4yxt-suhum-accident-2-e1623868941468

The bodies were removed from the bus and deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The injured passengers including the Police escort No. 46031 G/Cpl Felix Appiah was rushed to Kibi Government Hospital Hospital for treatment.

The accident vehicles were later towed from the road to a safer place for free flow of traffic.

6162021100603-ptkwn0y442-suhum-accident-4-e1623868982360

---citinewsroom

