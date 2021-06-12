Midnight Prayer (3)

Listen to article

Jesus

Midnight prayer will permanently make you a winner and also help you activate and actualise the will of God for your life. Jesus fought and won all his battles while on earth. When he was about to start his earthly ministry, he went into the wilderness to fast for forty days and forty nights. When His critics confronted him, he used the word of God and the word of the prophets. To convert the unbelievers, he did miracles, signs and wonders. Then, to displace the demons, he rebuked and cast them out. But when he eventually came to the point of his ultimate sacrifice for mankind, he again went into midnight battles. And that is what I call the 'Battle of Gethsemane'.

The Battle of Gethsemane

The battle to save man was fought and won by Jesus in the midnight at the olive grove called Gethsemane. At that point, the reality and weight of what he came to achieve came heavily upon him. And he had a choice to make - whether to continue with the project or to back out. But he chose to stay awake and slug it out with Satan, sin and self. It was a night that ushered him into the last most important, delicate twelve hours of his life. That period was indeed very crucial to the whole salvation idea. I believe the main battle to save man was actually fought and won here at the ‘Gethsemane front'. What later happened at the cross was just the consummation of the process. Let's go through the account in Matthew 26:34-46

“Peter', Jesus replied, 'the truth is this very night, before the rooster crows, you will deny me three times'. No! Peter insisted, 'Not even if I have to die with you! I will never deny you!' And all the other disciples vowed the same. Then Jesus brought them to an olive grove called Gethsemane, and he said, 'Sit here while I go on ahead to pray.' He took Peter and Zebedee's two sons, James and John, and he began to be filled with anguish and deep distress. He told them 'My soul is crushed with grief to the point of death. Stay here and watch with me.' He went on a little farther and fell face down on the ground, 'My father! If it is possible, let this cup of suffering be taken away from me. Yet I want your will, not mine.' Then he returned to the disciples and found them asleep. He said to Peter, 'couldn't you stay awake and watch with me even one hour? Keep alert and pray. Otherwise temptation will overpower you. For though the spirit is willing enough, the body is weak!' Again he left them and prayed, 'My father! If this cup cannot be taken away until I drink it, your will be done.' He returned to them again and found them sleeping, for they just couldn't keep their eyes open. So he went back to pray a third time, saying the same things again. Then he came to the disciples and said, 'Still sleeping? Still resting? Look, the time has come. I, the son of man, am betrayed into the hands of sinners. Up, let's be going. See, my betrayer is here!"

I had to run the whole story so that you can understand what I am saying. It was a night when Jesus took his closest followers to an olive grove to do the midnight battle. It was indeed a tough one. He had to decide whether to continue the salvation plan or drop it. What he was to go through between Gethsemane and the Easter Sunday came stirring in his face. He was going to pass through a horrifying experience - the Jews antagonism, the disciples' betrayal, denial and abandonment. He was going to take in the thirty-nine strokes of cane, the crown of thorns, the spear piercing his side, the scorching mockery, the sharp nails and ultimately, the harrowing grave experience. The reality of all these came upon him and he decided to stay awake and battle through the night. He knew that it was going to be a midnight show, and immediately he was through, he quickly told his disciples, "Up, let's be going." He knew he had won the battle in the spirit, and as a result, was fully prepared to face the physical challenges. This is exactly what happens to a midnight prayer warrior. You are always fearless and ready to face any situation in the daytime. You will always be bold and confident that every circumstance, all things will ultimately work in your favour. Yes, all things!

To understand this message better, I suggest you watch the film The Passion of the Christ' by Mel Gibson and also get my book Power of Midnight Prayer by Gabriel Agbo. They will change you forever. There, you will graphically see what transpired between Jesus and the devil at Gethsemane. Satan almost prevailed on Jesus to drop the idea of going to the cross. But Jesus fiercely resisted him and consequently won the battle that night. The battle is indeed at the midnight. You, your family and the church need midnight prayers to win the war against Satan and his kingdom of wickedness. You need it to establish the will of God in your life and in your family. And you also need it to draw down the fullness of the power, presence and blessings of God. If Jesus could not do without it then, that means we need it more now. True. We will continue. Share this timely message with everybody.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice, Prepare for that battle and many others. Tel: 08037113283 E-mail: [email protected] Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Twitter: pastorgabagbo