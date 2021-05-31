I will make Kumasi the cleanest city in Africa—A hopeful KMA Boss

Listen to article

A New York-based political magnate tipped for the position of Kumasi City Mayor has underlined sanitation as his key focus if given the position.

Mr. Kwabena Manu who contested during the 2004 and 2008 NPP parliamentary primaries at Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo told this medium that the metropolis is not well-positioned vis-à-vis matters related to sanitation.

He said he will bring onboard ideas to address the status-quo so as to relieve traders within the Central Business District (CBD) and residents from the attendant consequences of poor sanitation which according to him characterize most areas in Kumasi.

"Flood, poor drainage system, indiscriminate disposal of refuse, etc will all be reduced to the barest minimum under my administration", he promised.

Aside from the above, he noted that with his many years of leadership experience and impact, he will set in motion developmental policies that will harness the progress of the metropolis.

"I am ready to make Kumasi the cleanest and most developed city in Africa.

Implementation of better interventions under my watch as the city Mayor will make things better."

*WHO IS KWABENA MANU*

PROFILE

He is a tenacious, fair, firm, and focused leader who is ready to work with others to bring discipline

to the day-to-day administration of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as its leader to

benefit the socio-economic development of Kumasi and environs.

He gained his fair-but-firm minded leadership skills through years of serving as an executive of a workers’ union in Westchester County, New York, USA.

WORK EXPERIENCE

1.Ministry of Railway

2.Development Ghana – Advisor/Consultant on Labor & Employment

Relations (March 2018 – May 2019).

3. Directed the setting up of employment and labor relations structures at the new Ministry

of Railway Development working directly with the Minister.

4. Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) 1997 – 2017, President

5. Elected President of Westchester County Government Unit 9200 on July 1, 2013 for a

4,200 member-Workers Union.

6. Presided over the executive committee at Executive Board Meetings to deliberate

members’ grievances, mediate with management, and negotiate compensation and benefits.

7. Oversaw the financial life of the Union through frequent meetings with outside auditors and internal management.

8.Reviewed and approved scholarships on a yearly basis for graduating high school students to fund university expenses.

9. Visited worksites to ascertain working conditions and ensure compliance with the terms of Collective Bargaining Agreements.

10. Maintained an annual budget surplus of $US 750,000- $US 1,000,000 in the four years of

my Presidency.

11. Received the Anthony J. Tocci Award in recognition of years of dedicated service and

devotion to working men and women of the American workforce.

CSEA Vice President and Union Representative (1997 – 2012)

12. Engaged in termination and disciplinary measures by several departments of Westchester

County Government against CSEA members. The departments included: Dept of Public

Works, Dept of Environmental Facilities, Dept of Parks, Recreation and Conservation,

Dept. of Social Service, Dept of Information Technology, Dept of Human Resources,

Dept of Health, Departments of Consumer Protection, Public Safety, Finance, Probation, The Country Clerk's Office, and the Office of the Aging.

New York State CSEA Inc – March 2014 – May 2017

Member of the Statewide Executive Board.

13. Contributed to updating rules and regulations.

CSEA – Westchester Country Government unit Nov 1997 – June 2017

Member of the Negotiators Committee.

14. Negotiated collective bargaining agreements that covered salaries, working conditions,

and benefits.

The Cluster Institute – September 1992 – Oct. 1994, Certified Mediator

15. Mediated Tenant and Landlord disputes in the City of Yonkers.

Matthews and Matthews Consulting (New York), June 2006 – December 2016

Staff Member

16. Served as featured Panelist at New York University’s Round Table Labor Discussions.

17. Served as Public Speaking Instructor for Labor Union Leaders.

3G Media and Magazine – (New York), Jan. 2007 – Dec. 2015

18. Served as Editor in Chief for 3 G Magazine

Westchester County Department of Social Services (DSS) New York, October 1990 – Nov.

1997

Social Caseworker

19. Interceded for neglected and abused children including placing them in safer homes.

EDUCATION

Mercy College, New York 1980 - 1984

Bachelor of Science

Political Science with a minor in Journalism

The Cluster Institute, New York, 1991 – 1992

Certified – Mediator

Cornell University Institute of Labor Studies, New York 1997 – 1998

Certificate in Labor Studies.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

National Council of Ghanaian Associations- New York 2002 – 2006

Public Relations Officer.

Ghanaian Association of Westchester – New York 2000 – 2010

Public. Relations Officer

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

NPP-USA – New York Chapter – Public Relations Officer 1994 – 2008

NPP – NY – Chapter Senior – Advisor 2008 – 2016

Campaign Team - Ketu South 2020

Member of Parliament Primary Candidate - Nsuta / Kwamang / Beposo 2004 and 2008

----ThePressradio.com