ModernGhana logo
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.03.2021 Travel & Tourism

UNWTO welcomes EU support and urges Europe to Lead the Way in Tourism’s Restart

UNWTO welcomes EU support and urges Europe to Lead the Way in Tourism’s Restart
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Madrid, Spain, 30 March 2021 - Only with strong and coordinated political action can Europe reopen to tourism in time for the peak summer season.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has again stressed the importance of collaboration as it welcomed European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas to Madrid for a high-level meeting focused on the joined-up response to the ongoing crisis, and on advancing plans for tourism’s vital restart.

As the latest data shows an 85% fall in tourist arrivals across Europe at the start of 2021, UNWTO has noted Europe can set a global example by restarting the sector. Given tourism’s huge socio-economic importance, the benefits that will accompany the return of tourism in time for the peak European season will be felt well outside of the sector itself.

This heightened relevance of tourism was reflected in the visit of the highest-level European Union delegation to UNWTO headquarters to date. Meeting with the Vice-President, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili further emphasised the need for harmonized protocols and digital solutions to make safe international travel possible.

UNWTO has congratulated the European Commission for taking the lead and advancing plans to launch its Digital Green Pass, recognizing its potential to restart tourism in a number of destinations.

At the same time, the UNWTO leadership also credited the Commission’s intentions to support national recovery and resilience plans, as well as the recent launch of the ‘Re-Open EU’ website and mobile app, both of which effectively complement UNWTO’s own global #RestartTourism campaign.

Quote Reports
Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Travel & Tourism
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19 restrictions eased up in Nepal
27.03.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Let's have ‘Workers Annual Holiday Grants' to boost domestic tourism---Tourism Authority
25.03.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Australian government offers half-price flights to tourists
19.03.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Accra To Bid For The Unesco World Book Capital, 2023
05.03.2021 | Travel & Tourism
A new look at the tourism potentials of Ghana
01.03.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Ho Airport to begin commercial flights April,2021
29.01.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Ghana Tourism Authority Rewards 3 Winners of The Travel, See, Snap And Win Contest
15.01.2021 | Travel & Tourism
Tourism and Culture: Solution to Nigeria's economic woes - Oyeleke
21.12.2020 | Travel & Tourism
GATHS Reaffirms Commitment To It Partnership With CAG
16.11.2020 | Travel & Tourism
TOP STORIES

Dormaa East: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers and oth...
2 hours ago

Ghana shakes off COVID-19 to successfully raise $3billion Eu...
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line