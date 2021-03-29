Akumadan Police arrest leader of notorious Cattle stealing syndicate

Mr. Latif Diko Osmanu, a 19-year-old young man and the leader of a notorious cattle stealing syndicate has been arrested by the Ofinso North District Police Command in Akumanda near Techiman.

Mr. Osmanu who was caught over the weekend with about 10 live cattle and making efforts to drive the animals out of the area from their owners to sell has been in the area for such purpose for some time now and liaising with other cattle thieves to steal.

Chief Superintendent of Police Mr. Bernard Twum-Barimah, Ofinso North District Police Commander confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday at Akumanda and said to combat crimes in the area, the police has stationed informant at various points across the district and it was based on this measure that the suspected Syndicate was pick up.

Mr Twum-Barimah said the suspect is of Fulani descent and that they had been terrifying the area with robbery, however, the area command has to put in proactive measures in combating such crimes in the area.

He noted that the suspect has since been remanded by the Ofinso District Court into Police custody to assist in the investigation so as to get the culprit and other relevant information leading to the total eradication of the menace in the area.

Mr. Twum-Barimah indicated that the police was focused on tackling highway robbery which has been a threat to socio-economic development in the area as traders and other business people who come to do business in the district hesitate to trade in the area, as a result, Police has intensified high way patrols and heavy checks on suspicious persons to help arrest criminals who disturb the area with robberies and stealing, adding that with these measures the police has been able to reduce robbery cases in the district.

Mr Twum-Barimah told the GNA that police has earlier on arrested some of the robbers and they have been punished with prison sentences while others were on bench warrants for arrest and trial.

Chief Superintendent Twum-Barimah noted that the district police command was committed to combating crime and other social vices but has been challenged with transportation as the only Vehicle in the district has broken down and could not live to serve its purpose.

He further mentioned that to meet the task to effectively protect lives and property, stakeholders such as the government and other organizations should endeavor to assist the command with a strong vehicle that would meet the task.

He commended the community members including the Traditional Authorities, political leaders, and other persons for their active participation in assisting police to perform the task, saying the police was a friend to the community and would continue to support and provide the needed security to the area.